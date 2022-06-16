Edge On The Clock: First Picture Released Of Ryan Gosling As Ken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ryan Gosling is back and blonde! The 41-year-old stars as Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s title character in Barbie, due out next summer. Warner Brothers Pictures shared a photo Wednesday of Gosling sporting Ken’s signature platinum locks. The transformation is getting mixed reviews on Twitter. One person said, “He does looks like a Ken!” But another said, “I feel if we’re gonna do this, an actor in his mid-20s would be better suited than a man in his *40s*.”

Plus, Lady Gaga could play Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker movie. She’s is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

And, Janet Jackson says that if you come to her home, you probably wouldn’t even know that she’s an entertainer. That’s because she keeps all of her awards in a warehouse.

