Severe Storms Bring Damage, Outages to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The record heat may have grabbed headlines to start the week, but now storms are back in the spotlight — if your power is on. Heavy rain and strong wind rolled through the Carolinas this Thursday afternoon, causing chaos as many began their evening commute.

Over 50 thousand outages were reported at one point in the counties surrounding the Queen City.

Iredell County saw some of the worst impacts from today’s tempests.

A severe downburst packing winds upwards of 70 miles per hour pelted Betty Woods’ house in Statesville. She said that was enough to bring a tree down in her yard and pull her power pole out of the ground, crushing her cars in the driveway and knocking out power.

The damage wasn’t limited to the outer reaches of the Metro. 20 thousand customers were without power in Mecklenburg County alone, forcing businesses to close early and creating gridlock across Charlotte. One massive tree fell across Glen Eagles Road in South Charlotte, taking hours to clear.