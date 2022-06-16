Smart Shopper: Father’s Day Deals & Steals!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Fathers day is June 19, 2022, so that means you’ve got 3 days to get it together for dad. Dads don’t need anymore lame gifts, they’re tired of it! So please, no socks, no ties and definitely, no tools… he has enough!

Give him something we really want; get him food! I’ve got some deals and steals to help:

Marco’s Pizza: Get 20% off pizza. Promo code JUNE20 when you place an order online.

PDQ: Dads get a free sub with any meal purchase on June 19th.

Smashburger: Promo code FATHERSDAY to get 4 single burgers for $20.

TCBY: Dads get a 6 oz. of frozen yogurt free at participating locations on Fathers Day.