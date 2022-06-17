Fire Damages Concord Church | PHOTOS

1/4

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire in Concord Thursday evening left a chapel at Barber Scotia College damaged, fire officials say.

The Concord Fire Department responded around 4:40 p.m. to the reported fire at 145 Cabarrus Avenue.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes and found smoke showing from Kittie Sanson Chapel.

Fire officials say the flames were brought under control in under 30 minutes.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, according to a news release.

A total of five Engine Companies, three Ladder Companies, one Rescue Company, one Division Chief and two Battalion Chiefs responded with a total of 36 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.