One Last Day Of Triple Digit Feels, Major Improvement This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday will be the last day of triple digit feels outside. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could become severe. The main threats are wind gusts over 60mph and quarter size hail. A cold front drops south of the area on Saturday bringing cooler and dramatically less humid air. Sunday’s weather for Juneteenth and Father’s Day will be spectacular. Summer heat will build back in by the middle of next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and breezy. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Isolated severe weather threat. High 97 with triple digit heat indices. Winds will be out of the W/NW at 10-20 mph.

Friday night: Showers end, some clearing. Low: 73.

Saturday: Sunny, a lot less humid. High: 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 84.

Next Week: Heat returns!