CMPD Arrests, Charges Man In Bestiality Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A horrific crime, called into police by witnesses. And now, they’ve made an arrest. Amari Lawrence is charged with felony crimes against nature. A witness tells police that Lawrence was inside a car early Sunday morning on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, in the act of bestiality with a dog.

The witness was able to give police a description of Lawrence, the car, and the dog. Lawrence was arrested Friday. He’s being held on $10,000 bond. Animal Care and Control seized the dog and is providing medical care for the animal.