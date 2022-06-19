One Person Dead After Car Accident On US-521

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after they rear-ended a stopped car on U.S. Highway 521.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on June 19th, about thirteen miles north of the city of Lancaster.

Cecilia Flores, 44, of Lancaster, was driving a Nissan SUV on U.S. Highway 521 when she stopped for a traffic light.

The driver of a Chevy Coup from Charlotte then rear-ended Flores. The 55-year-old Coup driver was transported by Medic to Atrium Health in Waxhaw, N.C., but later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

No word yet on the name of the deceased driver or what led up to the collision. Check back for more information on this ongoing investigation.