Shooting Leaves Conover Mother Dead, Daughter Injured

CONOVER, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a mother dead and her daughter in critical condition.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, deputies arrived at a home on 3rd Street NE in Conover, North Carolina for a breaking or entering call.

When county sheriffs arrived, they found two women shot. The resident of the home, Amy Phillips, 46, died from her injuries.

Phillips’ daughter, Keiyara Johnson, 22, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to authorities, Shykwon Gibbs, 24, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and 1st Degree Burglary.

Gibbs is being held without bond and will appear in the Catawba County District Court on June 20th.

Officials believe this incident started as a domestic dispute; however, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.