3 Charlotte Art Pieces Compete For International Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three recently finished art projects in Charlotte have been nominated for the prestigious People’s Choice CODAawards.

Officials say hundreds of commissioned art projects were submitted for the 10th Annual CODAawards, which are given each year to the remarkable works that successfully integrate art into interior, architectural, and public spaces.

The public will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite project out of 100 large-scale community artworks from around the world from June 20th through June 30th, 2022.

Officials say the two projects with the most online votes will be selected as the winners and will receive a People’s Choice CODAaward and be announced in the August issue of Interior Design magazine.

Vote for your favorite project online here.