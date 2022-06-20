Gov. Cooper Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

This morning, Governor Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yZTDHxDDlq — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2022

Officials say he is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat coronavirus.

Governor Cooper is vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Officials say the governor will be working from home and following CDC guidance on isolation.