Smart Shopper: Budget Friendly Things To Do This Week + Freebies!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Each day this week I’ve got a deal or a steal for you and your family to enjoy!

First, on Monday, get your kids outside to a park, my favorite is Freedom Park. It’s free and the kids will love it!

On Tuesday, Top Golf has half off bays all day. The Regal Cinema has movies for only $2 now through August 24th.

Every Wednesday, enjoy free admission from 5-9 pm at the Mint, Harvey B. Gantt, and Bechtler Museums.

Thursday is a sweet one! SAS Cupcakes on Rea Road will have a free event for the kids from 10 a.m -7 p.m. They’ll have a free photo booth, activities, and you may see your kids favorite characters!

Friday, enjoy the Humane Society of Charlotte’s free ‘Dog Days’ event from 5p.m. – 8 p.m.. There will be food trucks, and so many fun things to do!

This Saturday, enjoy all that Uptown’s Farmer’s Market has to offer. It’s absolutely free and kids will enjoy seeing all of the vendors and farmers out there. That’s from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Have a wonderful time and make sure you tag us on social media!