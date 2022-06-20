Troopers Charge Drunk Driver After Fatal Crash In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Troopers are investigating after a passenger was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Iredell County Friday night.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the collision on Friday, June 17th around 9:25 p.m. on NC Highway 901 near Jennings Road.

Troopers say a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on NC Highway 901, ran off the road to the left, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the roadway, ran off the road to the left, collided with a large brick sign, and overturned.

The driver of the truck, Cheyanna Pardue, 27, and a 28-year-old woman riding passenger were injured, according to a news release.

Troopers say another passenger in the truck, Robert Shumate, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation reveals that alcohol impairment was a factor in this crash.

Troopers say Pardue has been charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and a seatbelt violation for her involvement in the collision.

Further charges are pending in the ongoing and active investigation into this crash.