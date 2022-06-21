Krispy Kreme Ice Cream Arrives In Charlotte For The 1st Day Of Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is shaking Charlotte to its cone as it introduces its new Original Glazed Soft Serve ice cream.

Original Glazed Soft Serve is a one-of-a-kind ice cream made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as real whole milk.

Officials say the ice cream will be initially rolled out in a limited capacity to 10 markets, and the Charlotte area is among them.

Available in shakes, cones and cups, officials say the lineup includes seven hand-spun shakes inspired by fan-favorite doughnut flavors, waffle cones handmade fresh daily with Krispy Kreme’s proprietary doughnut mix, and tasty toppings and inclusions, some made from dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts.

Shops that will be offering the ice cream beginning Tuesday, June 21st are:

2116 Hawkins St, Charlotte, N.C.

119 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, N.C.

8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, N.C.

9301 East Independence Blvd., Matthews, N.C.

8800 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Pineville, N.C.

1428 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, N.C.

1525 Celanese Rd., Ste. 102, Rock Hill, S.C.

1641 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, N.C.

2990 E. Franklin Square, Gastonia, N.C.

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.

Click here to find more shops offering the ice cream across the U.S.