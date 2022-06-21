South Charlotte Gym Catches Fire | PHOTOS

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters were able to get a fire on South Boulevard under control within 20 minutes on Tuesday, according to Charlotte Fire.

Over 30 firefighters responded to the fire at Front Row Fitness in south Charlotte after seeing smoke showing from the roof.

The cause if the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.