The Common Market To Open New Location In Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. — Charlotte’s beloved Common Market is expanding into Durham with a new location opening this fall.

Known as “the place to take out-of-towners” and awarded a special achievement award for its impact on the community by Charlotte City Center Partners, this all-day bar and deli-meets bottle shop and bodega takes on the character of the neighborhood it serves.

Owner Graham Worth says “As a Raleigh native, I’ve been eager to get back, to bring The Common Market to the Triangle’s rich food scene and vibrant community.”

The new location will open off Durham’s Ninth Street at 1821 Green Street.

Officials say this intersection of Ninth Street, Trinity Park and Trinity Heights neighborhoods is the ideal anchor for the first location in the Triangle thanks to its mix of families, students, young professionals and walkability.

Officials say this will be the fourth Common Market Worth has opened and the second one he has developed the real estate alongside the store.

Worth says he prefers real estate ownership to ensure a long-lasting connection to the neighborhood, and he hopes to continue expanding the Common Market brand in the Triangle.

Worth, who partnered with The Common Market brand in 2016, is now responsible for the overall vision of the new store.

He has tasked Hood Architecture with the complete renovation of the new Durham store opening.

Officials say the look and feel of the exterior of the new location will evoke a 1950’s gas station, with corrugated metal siding in its signature red and black palate, and indoors, a huge basement and rooftop skylight will be added for a total of 5000 square feet of space.

In addition, the interiors will reflect the eclectic aesthetic The Common Market is well known for, according to a news release.

Since opening in 2002, officials say The Common Market has endeared itself to its community across three Charlotte stores and most recently in Rock Hill, S.C. at its newest location.

Officials say each location offers a curated mix of craft beer, affordable wine, coffee and deli favorites to enjoy all-day and night, seven days a week.

In order to keep with the integrity of The Common Market’s focus on the neighborhood it serves, Worth says, “We intentionally only build out 80% of store’s offerings; we want customers to determine the rest.”

As a result, officials say anticipate a food hall-esque experience with the addition of a local coffee vendor, and possibly pastry, bagels, doughnuts and/or ice cream from local artisans, not to mention regular pop-up’s.