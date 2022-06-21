CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Matt Browning is a Golden Girls fan who has turned author. He has written a book called, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide”. Some fans of the show may not have gotten the meaning of all the pop culture references in the show. It may have been because they were too young or they didn’t know anything about it. Browning includes thousands of the references in the 400 page book. He describes the book as an episode by episode Golden Girls encyclopedia. Browning is a West Virginia native, but will be in Charlotte tonight at Park Road Books signing copies and leading a discussion about the book. The event starts at 7:00 p.m.