AM Headlines:

Air Quality Alert in Effect for Mecklenburg & Union Co Code Orange = Sensitive Groups should limit time outside

Near record-breaking temps today Hottest day of the year so far…

Humidity increases by the end of the week

PM Storm chances return Thursday Discussion:

Highs today will soar into the upper 90s with the forecast for Charlotte reaching 99 this afternoon. This would be the hottest day of 2022 so far, and just one degree shy of the record for today of 100 set back in 2015. High pressure still has a good grip on the area, meaning humidity levels remain low with not much of a breeze. Ozone will reach orange alert limits for the Charlotte Metro with an air quality alert for Mecklenburg and Union counties. Remember this also means county-wide burn bans are also in place. High pressure breaks down enough to allow a weak boundary to move in late week. Humidity levels will rise along with those afternoon thunderstorm chances Thursday. Highs will still reach the mid-90s during the afternoon, but a slight cool down is in store for Friday with temps topping out in the upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered PM storms remain in the forecast through the weekend with highs near 90 and overnight lows mild in the low 70s. A stronger front will arrive early next week bringing more showers and storms and cooler temps to the region.