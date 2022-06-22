Knights Host “Celebrate America” Concert At Truist Field On June 22nd

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have partnered with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra to present a patriotic concert ending in a fireworks show Wednesday night at Truist Field.

The Charlotte Knights will present “Celebrate America,” a concert filled with memorable anthems and patriotic favorites, beginning at 8:30 p.m. in uptown Charlotte.

Officials say gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the fireworks show will directly follow the concert.

This is the third concert by the Charlotte Symphony held at Truist Field since 2020.

