Smart Shopper: SAS Cupcakes Hosting Free Family Event + Deal Of The Day!

CHARLOTTE, NC– The best cupcakes in town is hosting their 3rd annual event, ‘SASney World’, and guess what? It’s absolutely free!

Now through June 26, 2022, SAS Cupcakes on Rea Road will have a free event for the kids! From now until Sunday, you can come into the sweet-smelling bakery and enjoy some family fun that won’t break the bank.

They’ll have a free photo booth, activities, and you may even see your kids favorite characters! The owner, Kaitlyn Alvas says her event ‘SASney World’ will be tons of fun and that there is no purchase necessary.

For all the Smart Shopper, mention WCCB and get $1 off all of their delicious cookies!

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

** Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

