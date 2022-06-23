Going On This Weekend In Charlotte | PHOTOS

1/18 Danger Zone Comedy Showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C — It’s officially summer! This weekend get out and enjoy the sunshine at one of several fun events going on across the Queen City.

Friday, June 24th:

Charlotte Caribbean Carnival

Fran’s Boys & Girls Club at 2600 West Trade Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28208

Enjoy a weekend celebration of Caribbean Culture beginning Friday, June 24th through Sunday, June 26th, 2022.

The event will feature local artists, drummers, dancers and steel pan players.

Attendees will also enjoy a street parade featuring the best of Carnival inspired fashions, entertainment and arts.

A highlight of the festival will be the Afro-Caribbean Village with vendors, dancers and exhibits.

Tickets for entry into the festival start at $15 and can be found for purchase online here.

Friday Night Comedy Jam

Superstarz at 935 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, N.C. 28208

Celebrating 6 years on Friday, this comedy show is sure to keep you laughing throughout the night.

Stand-up comedians will perform from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be a free raffle.

Attendees may Sip & Paint while they enjoy the comedy show.

Tickets are $20 per person and this includes a live DJ, funny comedians, raffle tickets, art supplies for the Sip & Paint and free parking.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Improv Comedy Show at Charlotte Comedy Theater

VAPA Center at 700 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28202

Meet at the VAPA Center for a night of improv comedy with the ensemble, Perpendicular Universe.

Showtime is 8 p.m. for the R-rated production.

Parking is free right in front of the building.

Tickets start at $12.60 per person and can be purchased online here.

Saturday, June 25th:

Goat Yoga

Sweet Grass Farm at 15015 Black Farms Road, Huntersville, N.C. 28078

Yoga with goats is described as a joyful experience that allows the healing power of nature and animals to improve your overall health.

The class will take place from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

No yoga experience is necessary.

Tank tops, crop tops and open back shirts are not recommended (goats love to nibble, but never bite).

Participants must sign a waiver.

Tickets start at $30 per person and can be purchased online here.

Habitual Yoga at Devil’s Logic

Devil’s Logic Brewing at 1426 East 4th Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28204

Join Devil’s Logic every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for a one-hour yoga session.

Habitual Roots has partnered with Devil’s Logic to host this series.

Tickets include a one-hour yoga class, one Devil’s Logic drink of choice and a donation to Habitual Root’s nonprofit.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

South by South End Music Festival

Lenny Boy Brewing Co. at 3000 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28217

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lenny Boy Brewing Co. will host the South by South End Music Festival.

Gates to the event open at 12 p.m., with music starting at 1 p.m.

“LSDJ” will be spinning in between each band.

Food trucks Cutting Board CLT, Taco Bout Pizza and Papi Churro will be on-site.

Click here to register to attend the free event.

(Post) Juneteenth Pop Up Show

Queen City Social Space at 8414 Bellhaven Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C. 28216

Celebrate black freedom at the Juneteenth Celebration Pop Up Shop.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy free swag bags, food and drinks, a live DJ, shopping and more at the pop up shop.

Big, Blonde & Beautiful: Hairspray Drag Brunch

The Artisan’s Palate at 1218 East 36th Street #A

Join The Artisan’s Palate as they host Hairspray, The Drag Brunch, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All ticket proceeds go to a local charity, and for June, proceeds will benefit Time Out Youth Center in Charlotte.

Shareable brunch items and cocktails (including $5 mimosas and bloody mary’s) will be available for purchase during the show.

Attendees may arrive 15 to 30 minutes early to get settled in.

Attendees are also encouraged to dress up for the theme if they want!

Tickets start at $20 per person and are available for purchase online here.

NiiTO at The Evening Muse

The Evening Muse at 3227 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Alternative R&B/Soul/Rock fusion band out of Raleigh-Durham will perform at The Evening Muse in NoDa beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 per person to attend and can be purchased online here.

Chiddy Bang at The Music Yard

The Music Yard at SouthBound at 2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C. 28203

Join The Music Yard from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. to watch hip-hop artist Chiddy Bang perform.

A Philadelphia native, Chiddy Bang (Chidera Anamege) is an American hip-hop recording artist.

His sound is described as a fusion of hip-hop and alternative.

Tickets start at $10 per person and can be purchased online here.

Danger Zone Comedy Showcase

Lucky Lou’s Tavern at 5124 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28209

Danger Zone features both up-and-coming and veteran Charlotte comedians.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the actual show taking place from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person in advance and $15 at the door.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

Sunday, June 26th:

Yoga on the Rooftop

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture at 551 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28202

Every Sunday meet at the Harvey B. Gantt Center at 12:30 p.m. for a one-hour yoga class with SJ.

Sajeedah Jones will lead attendees through a creative vinyasa flow, a sequence of poses linked to your breath featuring hands-on assistance and upbeat music.

Participants are asked to bring a mat or towel.

Tickets start at $10 per person and can be purchased online here.

Counterculture Club Outdoor Yoga Series at Camp North End

Camp North End at 1824 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, N.C. 28206

Join Counterculture Club for weekly outdoor yoga at Camp North End featuring a rotating roster of Charlotte’s best yoga teachers.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, participants will be lead through a one-hour yoga class.

Counterculture Club is a global alcohol-free community, based in Charlotte, that offers group and private coaching, monthly membership and events for individuals who want to build relationships with like-minded friends.

Tickets are free for club members and $10 in advance/ $15 at the door for non-members.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Musical Chairs Painting Event at Freedom Park

Freedom Park at 1908 East Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C. 28203

At this community style painting event, hosts will pass along paintings as music plays, when the music ends, you keep the painting you started with!

Everyone will start with a painting and when the music stops you pass the painting to the right.

This is an 1.5 hour event.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online here.

Petra’s Playhouse – A Queer Variety Show

Petra’s at 1919 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Meet at Petra’s for a Sunday Funday Queer Variety Show.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the show beginning at 5 p.m.

Charlotte’s Onya will present the show that includes a mix of trivia, drag and everything in between.

Attendees must be 21-year-old and up with a valid ID.

Ticket are $5 per person in advance and $7 day of.

Click here to purchase tickets online.