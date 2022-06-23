Smart Shopper: Free Chocolate Milkshake At Wayback Burgers!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With record-breaking heat, it’s wise to cool down any way you can. One way is enjoying an ice cold milkshake!

This June 25th, 2022 you can score a free chocolate milkshake at Wayback Burgers, and there’s no purchase necessary. You can also enter Wayback’s summer vacation sweepstakes to win $5,000 towards a summer getaway!

Wayback is known for their shakes but they have incredible food like Nashville hot chicken, jalapeño ranch fries, and the works dog!

