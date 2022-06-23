Sticky and Stormy Weather Returns

Weather Headlines:

Muggy Start

Heat Indices reach the upper 90s to triple digits

Scattered PM Storms

Cooler Temps Next Week

Discussion:

Temps soared into the triple digits yesterday afternoon for the first time since 2015. It was the hottest day since 2012. We won’t be breaking any records today, but a more muggy air mass will make it feel sticky the next few days with heat indices nearing 100 today. The added moisture and an approaching cold front will also aid in the development of afternoon scattered thunderstorms. This front will weaken and stall across the region keeping isolated storm chances in the forecast Friday. Highs will top out near 90. Temps will hover near 90 through the entire weekend in fact with just isolated storm chances. Next week brings a stronger front to the region. Not only will we get better rain and storm chances, but temps will also finally cool off. Highs will fall to the low 80s by Tuesday of next week.