Armed Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Press Release) — On June 23, 2022, at about 8:37pm, the Rowan County 911 Center received a call of a vehicle accident at 230 Rock Springs Dr., Salisbury, NC. The 911 caller advised that a vehicle had struck a tree, and that there could be possible injuries. The Rowan County 911 Center dispatched Fire and EMS units to this reported traffic accident, and notified the NC State Highway Patrol.

When Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene at about 8:50pm, they reported being confronted by a suspect armed with a knife, and immediately called for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to be dispatched. Fire and EMS units moved back and staged till the RCSO could arrive on the scene.

Multiple RCSO units were dispatched to the incident. A RCSO Deputy arrived at the incident at about 8:57pm, and was also confronted by the suspect who was still armed with a knife. The RCSO Deputy fired at the suspect – killing them.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.