CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Heroes aren’t hard to find. You’ll find plenty of them at the Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend. The event began in 1982 by Shelton Drum, owner of “Heroes Aren’t Hard To Find” comic book store. HeroesCon draws, collectors, exhibitors and fans nationwide. The family-friendly event runs from Friday, June 24th through Sunday, June 26th. You can find ticket information at heroesonline.com.