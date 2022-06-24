Hot and Sticky Weekend, Unsettled Next Week

AM Headlines:

Drought Conditions return to the area

Hot and sticky weekend

Isolated rain chances

Strong cold front brings heavy rain, potential severe threat Monday

Unsettled Work Week Discussion:

It will be a sticky and hot weekend with highs near 90 each day. Cold front that has stalled over the area will dissolve today leading to limited storm development – however, a stray storm or two can’t be totally ruled out with better storm chances for the mountains. A strong cold front will arrive Monday bringing heavy rain and the threat of strong to severe storms. Rain and storms will begin in the mountains near midday stretching east through the afternoon. We will need to monitor for severe storms, but the bigger concern will be flash flooding with 1-2″ possible for the Piedmont Monday into Tuesday. Although drought conditions have returned to the region and we are in need of rain, this will be a bit too much at once. This front will stall south of the region keeping things unsettled through much of next week. Cooler temps will also prevail under cloudy skies and showers Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 70s.