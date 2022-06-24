What Roe V. Wade Overturning Means For Residents Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many are concerned about their access to safe healthcare after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday.

This decision gives individual states the authority to regulate abortion access.

Here is where the Carolinas stand on the issue:

Neither North or South Carolina have what are called “trigger” laws regarding abortion.

Trigger laws are abortion-restricting laws designed to take effect once abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Thirteen states across the country do have trigger laws in place that would effectively ban abortions almost immediately, including neighboring state Tennessee.

North Carolina:

Governor Cooper released a statement on Friday condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to take away women’s rights.

Cooper says “For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted that North Carolina still has legal access to abortion following the ruling on Friday.

This is true even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them. 2/2 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) June 24, 2022

This right to abortion is not expected to be threatened in North Carolina until at least November, when Republicans will have a chance to win a super majority in the General Assembly.

Even then, passing an abortion ban in the state would require a unanimous decision from Republicans.

South Carolina:

In 2021, South Carolina lawmakers passed the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which makes abortion almost completely illegal, but it was put on hold by the courts.

Statewide abortions are currently allowed up to 20 weeks, but with Roe V. Wade overturning, most abortions will become illegal in the South Carolina.

Lawmakers say the fetal heartbeat bill prohibits abortion in most cases if a fetal heartbeat is detected, or at about six weeks, when most uterus owners do not realize they are pregnant.

Governor Henry McMaster celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling by calling it a resounding victory.