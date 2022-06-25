Deputies Looking for Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect

1/3

Denver, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank in Denver Friday.

Deputies were called to the Fifth Third Bank in the 7400 block of East Cross Drive at 5:45 Friday evening for an attempted robbery.

Deputies say a white man entered the bank, walked up to a teller and passed them a note demanding money. He said he was armed, but never showed his weapon. Deputies say the teller read the note but the man ran away without taking any money.

Witnesses describe him as wearing a light blue shirt, black hat, black pants, face mask and gloves covering his fingers. There’s no word on a suspect vehicle or a direction of travel.