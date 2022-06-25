Hundreds Of Demonstrators Rally For Change Following Roe V. Wade Decision

CHARLOTTE — High emotions from hundreds of demonstrators rallying hours after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

Protesters boldly lifted their signs and their voices as they marched through the streets of Uptown Charlotte.

Congresswoman Alma Adams rallied the crowd, urging them to vote.

“I never understood and I don’t understand today why in the hell does government want to get in our beds and our business,” says Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina.

“You would just never think that in 2022 something like this would be happening,” says Tina Marshall, Black Abortion Defense League.

Some abortion clinic workers say their phones rang constantly Friday from out of state women looking to make an appointment.