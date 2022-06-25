Man Shot Overnight In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department says that a man arrived at the hospital after being shot on N. Miller Avenue.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Statesville Police Department got a call that a person had been shot in the 600 block of N. Miller Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw evidence of a shooting, but the victim was not nearby.

Police then got word that a 22-year-old man had arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The gunshot wound was deemed to be non-life threatening. The 22-year-old was confirmed to be the victim in the N. Miller Avenue shooting.

It is not currently known who the shooter was. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.