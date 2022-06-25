One-Year-Old Dies, Police Conducting A Death Investigation

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a 1-year-old died and a 7-year-old was injured.

After 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wallace Road.

A 7-year-old and a 1-year-old were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. The baby was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say that the children may have gotten their hands on an unsecured weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.