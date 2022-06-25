Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says one person has died from an early morning shooting on Dinglewood Avenue.

Soon after 2 a.m. on June 25th, police were called to help medics in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound, lying in the street. The victim later died on the scene.

Multiple units of CMPD are investigating this case as well as the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also anonymously leave information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.