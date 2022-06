SALISBURY, N.C. — On Saturday morning, a Silver Alert was issued for Berlin Hilign, 75, of Salisbury.

Berlin Delano Hilign

Hilign is described as a bald black man with brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

He is wearing jeans and an unknown colored shirt. He is thought to have dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.

The public is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-216-8500 or 911 if they see Hilign.