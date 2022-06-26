Iredell Motorcyclist Dies In Accident On I-77

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a collision on Interstate 77 between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24th, the Highway Patrol arrived at an accident on Interstate 77 near mile marker 47.

A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving south in the right lane behind a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche.

The Chevrolet, driven by a 16-year-old, started to stop due to heavy traffic. The motorcycle, driven by Eric Overcash, 58, was not able to stop in time and crashed into the back corner of the pickup truck, overturning.

Overcash, who was from Statesville, died from his injuries. The 16-year-old was not injured.

Alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor and no charges are expected.