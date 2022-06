CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passengers and crew were deplaned from an American Airlines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday morning.

Airline representatives say an order was noticed in the cabin of PSA flight 5594 and passengers were deplaned through the doors and onto the tarmac.

Officials say they were then bussed to the terminal.

60 passengers and four crew members were evacuated, according to a news release.

The flight was from Charlotte Douglas to Melbourne, F.L.