Drier Air Briefly Moves In

Discussion:

A weak cold front will move across the area this evening before stalling to our south. With the WCCB Charlotte area north of the stalled front Tuesday, we can expect slightly lower humidity and only a small chance of rain. As the front meanders north, our humidity and rain coverage will increase on Wednesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers through late evening as a cold front moves through. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 80s – struggling to reach 80 for some. Humidity briefly drops. Isolated showers are possible as the front stalls to our south.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Humidity increases again. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

