Rain & Storms to Start the Week

Weather Headlines:

Cold front will bring rain and storms to the region today

Patchy AM fog

Below average temps this week

On and off showers/storms as front stalls south through mid-week

Multiple areas to watch in the tropics Discussion:

A cold front is approaching from the west, bringing a line of showers and storms to the region today. Patchy AM fog will be possible with temps in the 60s/70s. Storms will reach the mountains by daybreak through late morning. Storms will reach the Piedmont by early afternoon. The severe threat remains low with this line. Highs will reach the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The cold front will stall south of the area tonight. This will keep the clouds locked in place Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers will remain possible throughout the day. Moisture will fill back in mid-week allowing for better rain and storm chances Wednesday. The front will dissolve by late week with high-pressure building back in for the weekend. Late-day shower and storm chances along with seasonable highs return Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances increase for the holiday weekend as a cold front approaches from the west with temps climbing back toward 90.

Tropics Update:

There are three areas to watch in the tropics with one being in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Texas. This disorganized area of showers and storms will slowly drift toward the Louisiana coast. Development looks unlikely in the next few days. Two areas to watch are located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic. The first has a high chance of development within the next 48 hours as it moves into the Caribbean. A tropical depression will likely develop before this disturbance reaches the windward islands Tuesday. The second disturbance is located further east in the Atlantic and will slowly develop over the next few days. Although tropical development isn’t likely in the next 5 days, this system will be one to watch as it tracks east toward the Caribbean through early next week.