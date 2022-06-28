Smart Shopper: Free Tacos For Taco Tuesday!
CHARLOTTE, NC–It’s Taco Tuesday, so what better way than to celebrate with a deal of the day on delicious tacos?
Here is the Deal Of The Day:
Jarritos Mexican soda is partnering with locally-favored Charlotte restaurants, Tacos El Nevado, and Tacos Rick-O!
They’re going to pick up the tab for local residents and encourage them to support taquerias and small businesses.
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Lunch Tacos @ Tacos El Nevado
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Dinner Tacos @ Tacos Rick-O
Enjoy the tacos!