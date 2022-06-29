Summertime Pattern Builds In

Discussion:

An area of high pressure off the southeast coast will allow for a summertime setup to dominate through the weekend. Another weak front will approach from the northwest this weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Weekend: We hold onto the unsettled pattern with scattered PM showers and storms. High temperatures will flirt with 90. Tropics:

– Potential Tropical Cyclone Two still has no well defined closed center of circulation – once it does this will become Tropical Storm Bonnie. – Development chances are still at 40% for an area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development or not, impacts with this will not change – heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast.

Earthquakes: