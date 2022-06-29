Troopers: 2 Killed In Head-On Lancaster County Collision

LANCASTER CO., S.C. — Troopers say two people died after a head-on collision in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the fatal collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. on SC Highway 903 near Damsel Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet van was traveling east on SC Highway 903, at the same time the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on the same highway.

The driver of the 2009 Chevrolet pickup then traveled left of center and struck the 2015 Chevrolet van head-on.

Troopers say both drivers, yet to be identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

