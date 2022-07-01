CMPD: 19-Year-Old Killed, Another Suffers A Life-Threatening Injury After Uptown Charlotte Shooting

Martha Sellers,

The Latest:

Detectives have identified the person shot and killed in front of the Transit Center in uptown Charlotte last Friday as 19-year-old Kaleb Hagins.

His family has been notified of his death.

Original Story (6/24/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two people were found shot in front of the Transit Center on East Trade Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.  CMPD said they were shot in the 1000 Block of West Trade Street, but drove to the Transit Center at 310 East Trade.

E Trade St Deadly Shooting

MEDIC says one person was shot and killed, and a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 300 block of East Trade was shut down while police gathered evidence that centered on a black car and an SUV.

