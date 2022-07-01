CMPD: 19-Year-Old Killed, Another Suffers A Life-Threatening Injury After Uptown Charlotte Shooting

The Latest:

Detectives have identified the person shot and killed in front of the Transit Center in uptown Charlotte last Friday as 19-year-old Kaleb Hagins.

His family has been notified of his death.

Original Story (6/24/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two people were found shot in front of the Transit Center on East Trade Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. CMPD said they were shot in the 1000 Block of West Trade Street, but drove to the Transit Center at 310 East Trade.

MEDIC says one person was shot and killed, and a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 300 block of East Trade was shut down while police gathered evidence that centered on a black car and an SUV.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates