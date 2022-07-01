Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

1/11

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

It’s the time of year when fireworks bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!

Check out this list of July fourth celebrations in Charlotte and surrounding cities:

National White Water Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28214

Celebrate the holiday outside at the Whitewater Center for free. Festivities stretching over two days include live music, multiple yoga practices, and fireworks displays.

July 3rd-4th.

9 AM – 8 PM.

All ages welcome. Due to multiple abrupt changes in the firework permitting process prescribed by Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte, the Whitewater Center will no longer feature a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3rd or Monday, July 4th, 2022.



Truist Field Sky show

324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

SkyShow is returning to Charlotte for 2022! This 4th of July fireworks show will take place in Truist Field, after a baseball game featuring Team USA Baseball.

The game starts at 6:05 p.m. on July 4th, 2022, and fireworks will follow.

Click here to get your tickets!

Carowinds

300 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

The patriotic celebration will be accompanied by an all-American soundtrack, creating fireworks shows that guests will not want to miss.

July 2nd – 4th.

On the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of July, the firework shows will be visible throughout the park, but the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas.

Harrisburg

191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg NC 28075

In celebration of the holiday, Harrisburg Park opens Sunday, July 3rd at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Visitor can enjoy live music, food, and two night of fireworks.

Click here for the full list of events.

Charlotte Symphony

Truist Field, 324 South Mint Street, Charlotte

Catch fireworks early! Enjoy a concert by the Charlotte symphony, performed at the Truist Field, followed by a fireworks show you wont forget!

Tickets are $25 per person.

Concerts starts at 8:30 p.m.

Birkdale

8712 Lindholm Street, Huntersville.

Enjoy the block party with a live DJ, face painters, stilt walkers, and more.

Block party 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for full list of activities.

Red White and Belmont

24 S Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Downtown Belmont will be celebrating their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday July 2nd, 2022

The evening will kick off at 6:00PM with the opening of the beverage garden and DJ.

A live concert on the upper field of Stowe Park by Java Band will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Belmont spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky at 10:00 p.m.

Indian Trial Parade

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Enjoy the parade along with fun floats, walking groups, horses, fire trucks and more!

All Indian Trail Parks & Rec events are FREE to attend!

if you’re interested in being IN the parade, please complete the vendor application on our website at: https://secure.rec1.com/NC/city-of-indian-trail/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE2NjM5MDY=

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Fireworks kickoff after the Cannon Ballers take on the Carolina Mudcats at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to get your tickets.

Lake Wylie

S.C. Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie

Best Viewing: The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s outside deck, Rey Azteca deck at Lake Wylie Plaza, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza on patio at Lake Wylie Plaza, Bagel Boat and Long Cove Resort.

Matthews

120 S. Trade Street

The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department invites the community to an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2nd.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Next Level Band will perform a live concert from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Guests are then invited to move to viewing areas located at MARA (Arthur Goodman Park, 1200 S. Trade Street) and the Matthews United Methodist Church (801 S. Trade Street) for the fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m.

Fish for Free in North Carolina

On July 4th, anyone regardless of age or residency status will be allowed to fish without a license in North Carolina from 12 a.m. – 11:50 p.m.