Foster Friday + Prep Your Pet Day At CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Tally. Tally is 2 years old and weighs 75 pounds. She is a Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier mix. Tally loves belly rubs and is believed to be house-trained.

If you are interested in fostering Tally or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

For more information on the Prep Your Pet Day event happening today from 9 am to 1 pm, click here.