Four Dead After Car Accidents In Three SC Counties

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating three fatal accidents in York, Chester, and Chesterfield Counties, respectively.

In York County, one person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash just before noon.

Roy Brady Jr., 58, of Rock Hill, died July 1st after a GMC SUV allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Porter Road and Barringer Road.

Brady Jr., who was driving a Kia SUV, ran off the road and hit a tree after being struck.

He later died at Piedmont Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol has not said if the driver of the GMC, Kolhby Orr, 20, of Rock Hill, will be charged.

In Chester County, two people have died on U.S. Highway 21 when their car ran off the road.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 2nd, a Lincoln Sedan went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, struck a utility pole, and then overturned.

Both the driver and passenger died from their injuries.

In Chesterfield County, one person has died after a collision between a Ford Pickup and a Chevrolet Sedan.

At 12:45 p.m. on July 2nd, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Creek Road.

Both the driver and passenger in the pickup were uninjured, but the driver of the sedan was fatally injured.

All three accidents are still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.