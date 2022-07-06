CFD: Deadly Crash On I-85 Causes Major Delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several lanes of Interstate 85 south are closed due to a deadly crash in north Charlotte, CFD officials say.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on I-85 near the Graham Street exit (Exit 40).

MVC with Fatality; I-85 South at Graham St exit; one lane of traffic is open; expect significant delays in the area; seek alternate routes; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ZqTSxnEOiP — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 6, 2022

Currently, officials say only one lane of southbound I-85 is open.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.