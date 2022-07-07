Baker Mayfield Traded To Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have a new quarterback.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick.

Mayfield has wanted a trade ever since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans despite dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.

Mayfield says he felt disrespected by the franchise after the deal.

