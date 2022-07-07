Edge On The Clock: Beyonce Becomes 1st Woman To Break Billboard Milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beyonce has a new honor. She is the first woman in Billboard history to have 20 top ten solo hits on its Hot 100 charts.

Plus, ten as a member of a group.

Overall, she is the third artist to accomplish the feat behind Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

Beyonce’s latest hit, “Break My Soul,” became her 20th top ten hit as a solo artist, along with ten other hits from her time in Destiny’s Child.

Plus, Stranger Things continues to break records.

Season 4 of the Netflix original just clocked more than a billion hours in viewership.

It’s the first English language series to ever do so.

It’s also now the second most watched season of a Netflix show in any language behind the Korean hit Squid Games.

Stranger Things could still end up in the number 1 spot.

The final two episodes still have about three weeks left to rack up more viewing hours.

Also, a dog named Savannah is the first canine to walk around the world.

The four-legged adventurer was adopted by a man in New Jersey.

Her owner was inspired to walk around the globe after a longtime friend passed away.

He set off in 2015 and adopted Savannah a few months later.

Together the pair walked across six continents and 38 countries.

They spent most nights camping and walked between 18 to 24 miles each day.

The trip took seven years all together.