Fendi Caps Fashion Week, Going East In Culture-Hopping Show

PARIS (AP) — Fendi’s ultra-white, sanitized runway has put the couture, not the decor, in the spotlight to cap Paris fashion week.

It allowed guests, including Bond star Lashana Lynch and Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, to take in every bead, paillette and spliced paneling that went behind this impressive fall display.

The Italian house’s designer Kim Jones wanted to “step away from Rome” with creations that drifted between different eras, cities, memories and cultures, beginning in Japan. Also Thursday, a contemplative set awaited guests at Japanese couture up-and-comer Yuima Nakazato’s fall display. It was entitled “BLUE.” That was the color of gargantuan fabric boulders in the set, strewn across the stage-cum-runway that set the tone of contemplation, peace and harmony.