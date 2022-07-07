Streetlight 5K & Frolic Returns To Concord On July 8th

Samantha Gilstrap,

CONCORD, N.C. — The annual Streetlight 5K & Frolic is returning to Downtown Concord on Friday, July 8th.

Family and friends are encouraged to head downtown for a summer evening filled with fun for all ages.

The annual event includes live music, food trucks, a ninja-style obstacle course, and kids’ inflatables, crafts and games.

Road closures will be in place along the race route to ensure a safe environment for runners as well as those cheering them on while enjoying the night’s festivities.

McCachern Boulevard SE between Cabarrus Avenue E and Corban Avenue SE will be closed to through traffic during the event.

Motorists will be allowed to make a right turn only from Means Avenue onto McCachern Boulevard.

Online registration for the 5K is available through Friday, with additional opportunities to register in person the day of the race.

The Streetlight 5K kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a free one-mile fun run prior to the race at 7 p.m.

 