Town Of Huntersville Holds School Supply Drive

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Throughout the month of July, the Town of Huntersville will be collecting school supplies to be distributed in August to children.

The Town of Huntersville, Huntersville Police Department and Huntersville Presbyterian Church will work together to collect supplies.

“Please take a moment to review the list and purchase what you can,” said Lindsay Small, Downtown Events & Facility Coordinator for Huntersville Parks & Recreation. “We would love to send our children back to school with all the supplies they need for a great year!”

Officials say items can be dropped off at Huntersville Recreation Center, Huntersville Town Hall, Huntersville Presbyterian Church, and Huntersville Police Department.

For more information, contact Lindsay Small at LSmall@Huntersville.org or 704-766-2253.