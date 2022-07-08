Viva Chicken Launches Week Of Giveaways In Celebration Of Peruvian Independence Day

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Viva Chicken is celebrating its 2nd annual VIVA Week by offering guests special giveaways and promotions from Monday, July 25th through Sunday, July 31st.

The seven-day celebration of the hottest, freshest chicken will feature a variety of promotions for guests, a sweet fundraiser for charity partner No Kid Hungry and a celebration of Peruvian Independence Day on Thursday, July 28th.

Officials say guests can expect the following during VIVA Week:

Monday, July 25th – Gift Card Rewards – anyone who purchases a $50 VIVA Chicken gift card will receive a $10 loyalty reward.

– Gift Card Rewards – anyone who purchases a $50 VIVA Chicken gift card will receive a $10 loyalty reward. Tuesday, July 26th – Day of Giving + Tacu Tuesday. Throughout the day on Tuesday, guests who stop by each VIVA Chicken location for dine-in, curbside or takeout meals will be randomly chosen to receive gifts, including $100 VIVA Chicken Gift Cards, Free VIVA for a Year, VIVA gear and more. 25 VIVA Points loyalty members in each VIVA Market (Charlotte, Greenville, Summerville, NC Triad, St. George) will be selected at random to win $25 in VIVA loyalty rewards. VIVA will host a social media giveaway starring 20 Charlotte FC Tickets (for the game on Saturday July 30), Johnny Fly shades (2 pair) and more.

– Day of Giving + Tacu Tuesday. Wednesday, July 27th – Buy a Churro, Feed a Child. VIVA Chicken will donate 100% of churro sales ($3.50/churro) across all locations throughout the day to No Kid Hungry, building upon the restaurant’s ongoing support of the organization. In early 2020, Viva entered into a relationship with No Kid Hungry, committing to donate 50 cents from each churro sale to the group. Since the partnership formed, Viva has donated nearly $86,000 to No Kid Hungry.

– Buy a Churro, Feed a Child. Thursday, July 28th – Peruvian Independence Day. VIVA Chicken will celebrate Peruvian Independence Day with Bruno’s Big Chicken Day Named in honor of VIVA co-founder and Peru native Bruno Macchiavello, Bruno’s Big Chicken Day is a whole chicken, three large sides and signature sauces of a guest’s choice, enough to serve a family of four, for $22.95. VIVA Points members will receive $1 off their Bruno’s Big Chicken Day order on Peruvian Independence Day VIVA will randomly giveaway tickets, items and other offerings from several local partners including:

– Peruvian Independence Day.

B’zzz Cakes – Red Stone Fleet Feet – Summerville Tinderbox Fitness – Winston Hotworx Yoga – Sun Valley The Percantile Creamery – Concord iShine Yoga – Huntersville Zeppe’s Italian Ice – St. George Wet N Wild – Greensboro